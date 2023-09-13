LIVE UPDATES: Paxton's alleged mistress called to testify, but 24-hour rule puts it on hold - for now

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he expects testimony to wrap up by Wednesday or Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Ken Paxton impeachment trial is nearing its end, at least with the testimony.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he expects testimony to wrap up by Wednesday or Thursday. After around eight hours of testimony Tuesday, both sides were heading back to court Wednesday.

On Tuesday, we heard mostly from Brandon Cammack, the special prosecutor who said he was hired by Paxton investigate claims made by Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the bribery accusations against Paxton.

Cammack testified that he investigated for several weeks before Paxton's team fired him without paying him $14,000 he was owed.

Prosecution calls Paxton's alleged mistress, but rule prevents her from testifying yet

The attorneys prosecuting Ken Paxton sent a shockwave through the Texas Capitol on Wednesday morning by calling Laura Olson, Paxton's alleged mistress, to the witness stand. But before Olson could take her seat and be sworn in, both sides had to confer with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who then announced that Olson could not yet testify due to a 24-hour notice rule for witnesses.

The rules of the trial call for witnesses to be given at least a 24-hour notice before they have to testify. Patrick said Olson was given notice Tuesday afternoon at 3:53 p.m., meaning she wouldn't be allowed to testify until that time Wednesday afternoon.

So instead of Olson, the prosecution called Ray Chester, the lawyer for the Mitte Foundation that had a dispute with Nate Paul.

We'll keep you updated on if and when Olson does indeed take the stand.

How much time is left?

At the start of Wednesday's proceedings, the House managers had 5 hours and 17 minutes left on the clock to question witnesses while Paxton's side still had 9 hours and 57 minutes.

Day 6 recap

Paxton's team didn't pay special prosecutor $14K, fired him at a Starbucks, he says

Brandon Cammack, the special prosecutor allegedly hired by Ken Paxton to investigate claims made by Nate Paul, said Paxton and his team fired him at an Austin Starbucks and refused to pay him a $14,000 invoice.

And when the meeting was over, Cammack said, Paxton and the staffers got in their car and apparently tried to leave without giving Cammack a ride back to his car.

Cammack's testimony capped the prosecution's direct questioning of him Tuesday afternoon, as lawyer Rusty Hardin worked through how Cammack came to be involved with Paxton and how he was ultimately cut loose from his contract.

Cammack had testified that in September 2020 he began investigating claims that Nate Paul made against federal authorities investigating him.

Cammack testified that during his several weeks on the investigation, Paul's attorney, Michael Wynne, regularly provided him with information about the investigation, including a memo that outlined Paul's complaint. Cammack said he planned to use the memo as the basis for an investigative report that he would then give to the attorney general's office.

But as Cammack testified, he had limited contact with anyone in the attorney general's office, except for Paxton, who directly supervised him, Cammack said. The problem, Cammack said, is that he was not given a government email by the attorney general's office or any other credentials that would have helped him issue subpoenas.

At the same time, Cammack said, he hadn't been paid and did not have a contract from the attorney general's office.

On Sept. 28, the day before he was set to serve subpoenas in his investigation, Paul's attorney asked him to come to a meeting at Paul's office in Austin. When Cammack arrived, his contract was there -- and signed by Paxton, Cammack said.

Cammack served the subpoenas that week, and then went back to Houston.

Shortly afterward, Cammack then received a cease-and-desist letter from Mark Penley, the deputy attorney general for criminal justice under Paxton. Around the same time, U.S. Marshals arrived at Cammack's office.

Cammack said he immediately called Paxton several times, "blowing his phone up until he answered it." Paxton answered after 5-6 attempts and told Cammack that he shouldn't talk to the Marshals without an attorney, Cammack said.

Cammack met with the Marshals and told him he couldn't speak to them.

Cammack then received another cease-and-desist from Paxton's office, this time from Jeff Mateer, the first assistant attorney general under Paxton.

A short time after that, Cammack said he was summoned to Austin by Paul's attorney, Michael Wynne, for a meeting at Paul's house. Cammack drove to Austin. When he arrived at Paul's house, Paul was there, along with Wynne and Paxton.

Paxton was on the phone for most of the hour-long meeting, Cammack said, but on his way out, he told Cammack that Penley didn't have the authority to tell him to stop working on his investigation.

Cammack then drove back home to Houston, frustrated over having to drive three hours each way for a one-hour meeting.

Cammack got another request shortly after that to meet with Paxton and his staff in Austin. Cammack recalled this was in early October.

Cammack said he arrived at the attorney general's office and Paxton was there with Brent Webster, who had just replaced Mateer as the first assistant attorney general.

Paxton and his team decided to take the meeting to a nearby Starbucks, a move that Cammack said he viewed as "uncomfortable" and "unprofessional."

At the Starbucks, "Webster did all the talking," Cammack said.

Webster told him his contract for the Paul investigation wasn't good anymore and to stop working, Cammack said.

Cammack said he then asked about the $14,000 invoice the attorney general's office owed him. Cammack testified that Webster told him he'd have to eat the invoice, meaning he wouldn't get paid.

Cammack said Webster told him that he's had to eat a $40,000 invoice before. Cammack found the comment "offensive to me."

The meeting then ended, and Paxton and his team "tried to get in the car and drive off" without giving Cammack a ride back to where he parked.