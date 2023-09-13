Why didn't Laura Olson, Ken Paxton's alleged mistress, testify Wednesday morning?

Olson could still end up testifying this afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The prosecution in suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial attempted to call Laura Olson, Paxton's alleged mistress, as a witness to kick off Wednesday's proceedings but was unable to do so.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who's serving as a judge in the impeachment trial, said there must be a 24-hour notice before a witness is able to testify. Olsen was added to the witness list at 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday, meaning she won't be able to testify until at least 3:53 p.m. Wednesday.

“Either side can put a witness on their list up until noon who they can call in the morning, the next morning, but after that, it’s when they put them on the list," Patrick said. "The defense has some on the list for later this afternoon, for example, who they can’t call up until then if they choose."

At the start of Wednesday's proceedings, the House managers had 5 hours and 17 minutes left on the clock to question witnesses while Paxton's side still had 9 hours and 57 minutes.

It's unclear whether Olson will end up testifying.

