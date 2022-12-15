Supporters of Atatiana Jefferson call verdict in Aaron Dean's trial not 'real full justice'

"Not guilty would have been worse," said community member Nysse Nelson.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The hallway leading up to the 396th District courtroom in Fort Worth was full of people on Thursday afternoon. It was just minutes before the verdict would be read in the Aaron Dean trial.

A community member said a "prayer for justice" just before family and friends of both Jefferson and Dean entered the courtroom.

In a nearby overflow room, several people responded by stomping their feet. Within minutes of the verdict being read and people were allowed to file out of the courtroom, the news had sunk in and the raw emotion came out.

"He shot that girl. Not murder, but manslaughter," yelled a community member who knew the Jefferson family.

Dean was found guilty of manslaughter. But, it was clear that is not what Jefferson's family and friends wanted to hear.

"Not guilty would have been worse," said another community member, Nysse Nelson. "The state actually gave me a reassuring feeling."

Dean's family rushed out of the courthouse doors and into vehicles.

But not without hearing the other side's discontent.

"We won't rest until we get justice," said Leon Scott, a Fort Worth native who was part of the small group standing outside the justice center after the verdict.

Pastor Sharon Ford-Turner wiped tears from her eyes as she tried to explain how she felt.

"My feelings are all over the place," she said. "I’m sad. Somewhat relieved it’s over. But, how do you get closure with a killing?"

Ford-Turner said she'd helped lead a prayer circle for Atatiana Jefferson's family before the trial began.

"Standup, come downtown, and make your voice heard. We are already failed. This will be another failure on top of it," said Fort Worth City Councilmember Chris Nettles.

The sentencing phase is sure to bring even more emotion. Community members in support of Jefferson are hoping for the maximum 20-year sentence, while Dean's family and defense attorney are likely hoping for the minimum.

"We're keeping her name alive but we just wish we could have got that real full justice she deserves," said Nelson.