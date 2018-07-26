Dallas, TX — A drive-by shooter opened fire in the 3000 block of South Boulevard in South Dallas shortly after 11:00 p.m., Tuesday night.

Ambulances took two of the victims, and the other four arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles.

Two of the six victims are currently in surgery. One of the victims is a 14-year-old male, and he is in critical condition.

One victim, according to police, was an elderly woman. She was in her own apartment when a bullet ripped through and hit her. We have not yet confirmed her condition.

Police say they do not have a viable description of the suspect (or suspects); only that it may have been a passenger car.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone that may have any information regarding this case to please contact Detective Contreras at (214) 671-3085.

© 2018 WFAA