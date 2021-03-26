'This is a humanitarian crisis': Republican senators, including Cruz and Cornyn tour detention facilities in Rio Grande Valley

Republican senators toured the Rio Grande Valley. They say its overwhelming. Democrats say it's a problem dating back decades and demand immigration reform.

A delegation of Republican U.S. senators were in the Rio Grande Valley to tour detention facilities and to ride along with border patrol agents.

Some of the senators, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz released pictures showing crowded facilities where children are being held.

"We saw cage, after cage with little girls and little boys lying side by side,” said Cruz.

Democrats and Latino leaders said it's the same detention facilities former President Donald Trump's administration used. None of the senators toured the facilities then when children were being separated from their parents.

"Well, you know, I didn't hear that concern, you know, when Trump was in office. They would go and do photo ops with Trump at the wall that was never built and it was never paid for by Mexico, and now they are saying they concerned about the kids when they did nothing but put them in squalid camps,” said Domingo Garcia, LULAC national president.

One thing both sides can agree on is that this has been an ongoing problem for decades and the border towns are overwhelmed.

"The Border Patrol and Health and Human Services is struggling to deal with this. They can't get ahead of this without policy changes in D.C,” said Senator John Cornyn.

"It's a totally broken immigration system. That's why we're having this crisis. That's why people are doing lots of things they shouldn't be doing and risking their lives and their health and trying to do this, because we haven't given them a legal way for people to come in,” said Garcia.

Some of the kids have made it from the border to facilities like the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Congressman Van Taylor got a tour. He gave an interview for Sunday's Inside Texas Politics.

"It's really heartbreaking what they went through, obviously as an American it broke my heart for these children,” said Taylor.