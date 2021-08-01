'We need to know how this happened': Texas members of Congress want answers of how U.S. Capitol breached

Congressional leaders want to know how a mob was able to take the U.S. Capitol and why Trump protesters were treated differently from Black Lives Matter protesters.

There are many startling images of the U.S. Capitol under siege by Trump supporters while the entire U.S. Congress was inside the building.

"We need to find out exactly why those things happened,” said Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth.

Members of Congress are asking why Capitol police seemed unprepared and didn't have back up, even though a large group of protesters, including white nationalists groups, were expected.

"The fact they were able to get into the Capitol so easily was very disconcerting, and the fact the White House decided the Capitol police did not need back up,” said Veasey.

Many question why during the summer, when people were protesting police brutality and wanting justice for Black people, authorities fortified national monuments and buildings, and the National Guard was brought in.

"If we had throngs of people of color marching on the Capitol, climbing walls and breaking windows and storming the building, I think we would have seen a response that would have been more forceful,” said Congressman Al Green, D-Houston.

For years, the FBI has said the biggest threat to national security are white extremists groups. Some of them publicly announced they would be at the rally for a revolution.

"But this group, they didn't seem to be that same level of concern or fear amongst police like we see with other protests of people of color,” said Veasey.

There was praise for Capitol police for risking their lives to protect members of Congress dozens were injured.

"Capitol police did perform, I thought, in a way that was appropriate. But I know there are questions on whether the level of security was enough given the mood has been in the country lately,” said Congressman Michael Burgess, D-Texas.