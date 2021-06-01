Man seen in viral photo in Nancy Pelosi's office is from Northwest Arkansas

A man seen in a viral photo in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas.

Shortly after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters Wednesday (Jan. 6) afternoon, vowing "never to concede" the election, large crowds of Trump supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building and inside Senate chambers.

Among the most striking images was one of a man with his foot on a desk in Pelosi's office. That man is Richard Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas.

5NEWS spoke with Barnett, and he confirmed he was at the protest today when the photo was taken at the desk in Speaker Pelosi's office. He claims he was just looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol building.

Barnett traveled to Washington to hear President Trump speak.

"The crowds were unbelievable," he said. "It was the most unpatriotic thing I have seen in my life."

In his interview with 5NEWS, Barnett expressed his anger with police at the U.S. Capitol.

"We marched down there. They start tear-gassing us. They start roughing up our people. It pissed some people off," Barnett said. "They went to the front door, and they started demanding to be let inside. I wasn't even up there at that point. I was climbing the steps to see what was going on. When I got to the top, they had breached the doors and were trying to get in."

Barnett says he was pushed inside the Capitol when protestors broke through the doors and found Pelosi's office sometime later.

He says he carried a flag into her office, left her a note, and was removed by Capitol Police.

"I threw my feet up on the desk at that point. I realized some a**holes had cut me also and I bled on her envelope, so I picked up the envelope and put it in my pocket, and I put a quarter on the desk cause I'm not a thief," Barnett told 5NEWS.

The note he left said," Nancy, Bigo was here, you B****." Bigo is Barnett's nickname.

In July 2020, 5NEWS spoke with Barnett at a rally against face masks in Bentonville.

Barnett faces potential federal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol building.

When asked about the possible federal charges, Barnett said, "Am I scared? Hell no. But yeah, there's a possibility. I didn't do anything. I didn't breach the doors. I got shoved in. I didn't mean to be there. Hell. I was walking around looking for a bathroom."

A woman was killed after being shot inside the U.S. Capitol building during the chaos. It is not known yet what exactly led to the shooting.

Barnett was not near the shooting but doesn't believe she was shot by another person storming the Capitol.

"She died a hero, a patriot and I feel for her family," he said. "That shouldn't have happened. We went to peacefully protest and that's what we were doing. They started it. Our own police started it."

It has not been confirmed who shot the woman inside the U.S. Capitol building.