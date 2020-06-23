New poll shows Biden nearly tied with Trump in Texas

The last time a Democrat won in Texas was 1976, when Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter defeated Republican President Gerald Ford.

A poll released Tuesday shows the presidential race virtually tied in Texas.

The Progress Texas poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden virtually tied with President Donald Trump in Texas right now.

The poll, which surveyed 907 Texans last week, shows 46% of respondents said they would vote for Biden, 48% said they would vote for Trump. Six percent said they weren't sure.

The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3 points.

Comparatively, 50% said they voted for Trump in 2016, while 41% voted for Hillary Clinton. Nine percent said they voted for someone else or did not vote.

Similarly 48% said they approve of the job Trump has done, while 46% disapprove.

Public Polling Policy conducted the survey via phone call and text for Progress Texas, a Democratic statewide organization, last week.

Of the 907 respondents, 41% identified as Republican, 37% as Democrat and 22% as Independent. Fifty-three percent of respondents identified as a woman, 47% as a man.

