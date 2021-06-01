Texas lawmakers react to protestors breaching the US Capitol

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the US Capitol steps.

Several Texas lawmakers spoke out Wednesday about the violent protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol building following President Donald Trump's insistence that he would "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.

Shortly after the Capitol went on lockdown, Texas lawmakers spoke about the protests unfolding in Washington, D.C. They called for an end to the protest and many thanked Capitol police.

I call on protesters in our state and our nation’s Capital to practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner.



I stand for election integrity and the democratic process. I will not tolerate violence and civil disorder. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 6, 2021

I want to thank Capitol Police for their bravery and for keeping those on Capitol grounds safe. Violence is never an acceptable answer. — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) January 6, 2021

The Texas GOP supports the #FirstAmendment right of all to freely assemble and redress grievances. However, we do condemn violence and pray for all in our nations capital. — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 6, 2021

To those storming the Capitol - I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 6, 2021

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.



Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.



God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

To those storming the Capitol right now: every American has a right to peaceful protest, but violence is unacceptable.



To the Capitol Police who put their lives on the line for us every day: thank you. — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) January 6, 2021

I am disgusted by the actions of those who came to our nation’s capital with violent intentions. This behavior is an extraordinary stain on our democracy. (2/2) — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) January 6, 2021

Rep. Colin Allred said he had been evacuated from the House floor:

I was evacuated from the House floor and am currently safe. — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) January 6, 2021

Joaquin Castro went live on Instagram with his brother Julian from inside his office in the Capitol.

President Trump tweeted and asked for "everyone to remain peaceful."

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021