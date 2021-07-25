Texas Democrats expected to return to Austin in two weeks once special session ends

Even though Congressional Democrats still say they don’t have votes to pass national election reform, Rep. Gene Wu says Texas Democrats are meeting their goals.

DALLAS — State Rep. Gene Wu says Texas Democrats have reached the halfway point of their stay in Washington, D.C. The Democrat from Houston fully expects Democrats to return to Texas in two weeks once the special session ends, he added on Inside Texas Politics.

And even though Congressional Democrats still say they don’t have the votes to pass national election reform, Wu says Texas Democrats are meeting the goals they set before they left town.

“We need to change the narrative of what’s happening throughout the nation. We need to bring awareness to the situation. We need to get people woken up about what is going on and how their rights are being slowly and very quietly taken away. I think we’ve accomplished that,” the state representative said.

COVID-19 has become a distraction for House Democrats in D.C., as it has stolen some of the spotlight from their efforts and given Republicans an opening.

Wu says six Texas Democrats tested positive, but all six either had zero symptoms or only had the sniffles for one day. And these were “breakthrough” infections, as the representative says 100% of the Texas Democratic delegation is vaccinated.

“The great thing about being a Democrat in this time of crisis is what we have gone back to is exactly where we were just a few months ago," he explained. "All we’re doing is we’re wearing masks in indoor spaces, in crowded areas. We’re having daily tests when we come in in the morning."