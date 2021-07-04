Watch live: Gov. Abbott addresses influx of unaccompanied minors at the Texas-Mexico border

The governor is expected to speak around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday from a facility where more than 1,300 asylum-seeking minors are being sheltered.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott will visit the grounds of Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio on Wednesday evening to address what his office is calling "the unaccompanied minor crisis,"

An influx of teens and children traveling to the U.S. border alone has led to the establishment of temporary housing facilities around Texas, including the Freeman property.

Abbott's office says the governor is expected to speak at 5:30 p.m., but did provide any details about his expected remarks. Check back with WFAA and this article at that time for a livestream of the governor's comments.

Starting at the end of March, some of the unaccompanied teenagers and children arriving at the Texas-Mexico border have been transported to locations across the state to be cared for as the government and supporting organizations work to find placements for them. As of Monday, county officials say, more than 1,300 children were at the shelter in San Antonio.

An influx in children arriving at the border alone has strained the abilities of the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services to quickly process and move the children through the system, federal officials say. At the same time, federal shelters used to lodge those children are overwhelmed, leading to the need for a space like the convention center.

Other locations across Texas have been opened to house minors as well. In Dallas, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has been leased for 75 days and is said to house approximately 2,300 teens and children.

A similar overflow facility was opened in Midland to house up to 700 immigrants.