DALLAS — Is it normal for poll workers to split up Democrats and Republicans into separate lines to vote?

That's a question many voters had Tuesday morning.

The simple answer is yes.

It's not uncommon for that to be the case during primaries in Texas, because voters must select which party primary they want to vote in and then get a ballot for that race.

They then often have to use a machine that has already been dedicated to one party or the other, as the ballots are inside the machines some counties use.

There might be longer lines for Democrats this year than Republicans due to the fact that there are bigger races in contention for that party, like the presidential nomination and the race for U.S. Senate in Texas.

Some voters were reporting a higher number of machines being dedicated to Republican voters than Democrats.

That could be due to poor management by the county, or because a county has a higher number of Republican voters overall.

Joe Williams, the presiding judge of the Mansfield Subcourthouse polling place, told WFAA the number of machines they have for each party are based on the 2010 census, so they have seven booths for Republican voters and five booths for Democratic voters.

It's important to remember that in Texas, the parties put on the primaries using county-owned voting equipment.

Tarrant County Elections tweeted out that they offered to have the parties share equipment this year, but the parties did not agree to do so. Now, officials with the county's Elections Administration Department say they wish the parties had taken their advice.

This November — after the parties select their candidates — every machine will have the same ballot and the elections will be run by the counties and Secretary of State.

