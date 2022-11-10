US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat

Van Duyne defeated her Democrat opponent Jan McDowell to remain in office.

DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24.

Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.

Van Duyne has previous political experience, serving as the mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017. She was also appointed as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by former President Donald Trump in May 2017.

Issues Van Duyne promotes include strengthening the supply chain, protecting restaurant recovery funds from fraud and abuse, allowing for school choice, and reducing healthcare costs.