Dallas County elections officials revealed that no 2020 primary races were affected in a recount conducted Wednesday morning.

A state judge ruled Tuesday a recount could take place after Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole discovered thumb drives from 44 machines last week containing ballots that were not included in the original final Election Day results.

The drives represented almost a tenth of the total vote centers open on Super Tuesday, and are a piece of voting equipment Dallas County began using for the first time during the March 3 primary elections.

The system requires two thumb drives to record the votes— one is the main drive, the second is a back-up. It also creates a paper ballot record of the votes cast, according to court documents the county filed in a request for a recount.

The recount only concerned the paper ballots from the 44 machines that were not originally accounted for.

There were an additional 6,818 votes in the Democratic primary and 2,331 votes in the Republican primary that had not been included in the original results, according to Pippins-Poole.

“Following today’s recount, all ballots from those vote centers have been counted,” she said in a news release Wednesday. “The outcome of local races were not affected by the recount of the paper ballots.”

The results, however, will be considered unofficial until they are canvassed by both parties.

The polling location sites affected were in Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie, Irving, Mesquite, and Rowlett.

Both Republican and Democratic party members were present to witness the recount, according to elections officials. The results will be available on the county's elections website.

Below is a complete list of the voting locations that will be included in the recount, broken up by zip code.

75040:

-Northlake Elementary School (part of Garland ISD) at 1626 Bosque Drive, Garland; Republican machine

75043:

-Vernon Price Elementary School at 630 Stroud Lane, Garland; Democratic and Republican machines

-O'Banion Middle School at 700 Birchwood Drive, Garland; Democratic machine

-Lyles Middle School at 4655 S. Country Club Road, Garland; Republican machine

75050:

-Travis World Language Academy at 525 NE 15th Street, Grand Prairie, Democratic and Republican machines

-Hector P Garcia Elementary School at 2444 Graham Street, Grand Prairie; Democratic machine

75052:

-Betty Warmack Library at 760 Bardin Road, Grand Prairie; Republican machine

75061:

-David Crockett Middle School at 2431 Hancock Street, Irving; Republican machine

-W T Hanes Elementary School at 2730 Cheyenne Street, Irving; Republican machine

75089:

-Dorsey Elementary School (part of Garland ISD) at 6200 Dexham Road, Rowlett; Democratic machine

75150:

-Poteet High School at 3300 Poteet Drive, Mesquite; Democratic and Republican machines

75181:

-J. R. Thompson Elementary School at 2525 Helen Lane, Mesquite; Democratic and Republican machines

75204 :

-Multiple Careers Magnet Center at 4528 Rusk Avenue, Dallas; Democratic machine

75208:

-Sunset High School Annex Building at 2021 W Tenth Street, Dallas; Republican machine

75211:

-Leslie Stemmons Elementary School at 2727 Knoxville Street, Dallas; Republican machine

-Lelia P Cowart Elementary School at 1515 S Ravinia Drive, Dallas; Republican machine

-Anson Jones Elementary School at 3901 Meredith Avenue, Dallas; Republican machine

-George Peabody Elementary School at 3101 Raydell Place, Dallas; Democratic machine

-Cockrell Hill City Hall at 4125 W Clarendon Drive, Dallas; Democratic machine

75214:

-Dan D. Rogers Elementary School at 5314 Abrams Road, Dallas; Republican machine

75217:

-Sure Foundation Baptist Church at 8805 Fireside Drive, Dallas; Democratic machine

75219:

-Oak Lawn United Methodist Church at 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas; Democratic and Republican machines

75224:

-CFNI Student Center at 444 Fawn Ridge Drive, Dallas; Republican machine

75227:

-Urban Park Elementary School at 6901 Military Parkway, Dallas; Democratic machine

-Skyline Branch Library at 6006 Everglade Road, Dallas; Republican machine

-San Jacinto Elementary School at 7900 Hume Drive, Dallas; Democratic machine

-Edward Titche Elementary School at 9560 Highfield Drive, Dallas; Democratic and Republican machines

-Forester Field House at 8233 Military Parkway, Dallas; Republican machine

75228 :

-George Truett Elementary School at 1811 Gross Road, Dallas; Democratic machine

-S. S. Conner Elementary School at 3037 Greenmeadow Drive, Dallas; Republican machine

75229:

-Harry C. Withers Elementary School at 3959 Northaven Road, Dallas; Democratic machine

75230:

-Benjamin Franklin Middle School at 6920 Meadow Road, Dallas; Democratic machine

75232:

-Adelle Turner Elementary School at 5505 S. Polk Street, Dallas; Democratic machine

-Friendship West Baptist Church at 2020 Wheatland Road, Dallas; Republican machine

75241:

-Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy at A. Maceo Smith at 3030 Stag Road, Dallas; Democratic machine

75243 :

-Richland College's LeCroy Center at 9596 Walnut Street, Dallas; Republican machine

75249:

-Park in the Woods Recreation Center at 6801 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas; Democratic machine

-Mountain Creek Library at 6102 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas; Democratic machine