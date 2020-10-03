Dallas County will recount the ballots voters cast in the 2020 primaries, State District Judge Emily Tobolowsky ruled Tuesday.

The ruling was in response to Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole's request to manually recount the votes after she discovered 44 thumb drives containing ballots that were not included in the final Election Day results.

Tobolowsky presided over a hearing on the matter Tuesday morning.

The recount will take place on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Dallas County's Elections Headquarters, the judge ruled. The recount will only concern the paper ballots from the 44 machines that were not originally accounted for.

The drives represent almost a tenth of the total vote centers open on Super Tuesday, officials told WFAA over the weekend.

The drives are a piece of voting equipment Dallas County began using for the first time during the March 3 primary elections. The system requires two thumb drives to record the votes— one is the main drive, the second is a back-up. It also creates a paper ballot record of the votes cast, according to court documents.

Pippins-Poole filed the court petition and affidavit for a recount late Friday, according to county officials.

In the affidavit accompanying the court petition, Pippins-Poole said she only made the discovery while reconciling the books and discovered she did not have enough ballots for everyone who showed up to vote.

"Of the 44 thumb drives, 16 were not received in a timely manner to the Elections Department and 28 were from voting machines not scheduled to be used but were used by volunteer election officials," Pippins-Poole said in a statement Saturday evening addressing the blunder.

Pippins-Poole said she “consulted with the Texas Secretary of State” after discovering the uncounted drives and decided to petition a court to let her “reopen” the central counting process.

In the petition, the county said it would use the paper ballots from the ballot boxes of the 44 machines whose drives weren't counted and run those ballots through "the central counting station tabulator" to conduct the recount.