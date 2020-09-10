Nearly 50,000 registered voters in Dallas and Tarrant County have voted early by mail

While early in-person voting begins Oct. 13 for Texas, many people in North Texas are already voting early through the mail.

With Election Day less than a month away, some people in North Texas are avoiding the lines and voting early.

Dallas County is reporting that 19,315 of its 1,373,864 registered voters have voted through the mail.

Tarrant County is reporting similar numbers with 27,999 mail-in voters of its 1,186,287 registered voters.

Denton County is also reporting Friday that 9,665 people have voted early by mail. The county has 549,135 registered voters.

In Collin County, 1,024 of the 629,480 registered voters have cast their ballots early through the mail so far.

Texas allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person during the weeks leading up to Election Day. Early in-person voting in Texas will begin Oct. 13.

However, some people are allowed to vote early by mail as well.

Those who wish to vote by mail must ensure their application for a mail-in ballot is received by officials no later than Oct. 23, but officials recommend you request one as soon as possible.

You may vote early by mail if:

You will be away from your county on Election Day and during the hours that early voting is conducted

You are sick or disabled

You are 65 years of age or older on Election Day

You are confined in jail