Why will Beto O’Rourke rally in Fort Worth on election night and why will Gov. Abbott hold a party in Corpus Christi?

Location is key to any campaign – even the site of their election night watch parties.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott officially announced his run for re-election in early January and in the seven weeks between that announcement and the primary election, the Abbott campaign says he made at least 60 campaign stops in every region of the state.

Abbott spent the final day of the primary campaign in San Angelo and Victoria before wrapping up his night in San Antonio.

His election night watch party is in Corpus Christi.

The Abbott campaign said Corpus Christi was chosen because the campaign is working to court Latino voters.

They say they are heavily focused on trying to win in the Rio Grande Valley and they call Corpus their “next stop to victory."

Abbott’s likely opponent in the general election - Democrat Beto O’Rourke - made a point of visiting all 254 Texas counties during his unsuccessful 2018 run for U.S. Senate.

He said he’d replicate that strategy during his run for Texas governor.

O’Rourke spent the weekend before election day campaigning in Houston and rallied in Austin on Monday before heading home to El Paso to vote on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, O’Rourke will watch primary election results from a restaurant in downtown Fort Worth.

O’Rourke beat Sen. Ted Cruz in Tarrant County in 2018.

President Joe Biden won the county in 2020.

O’Rourke’s campaign said Tuesday that Fort Worth was chosen because Tarrant County is “the biggest battleground county” in Texas.