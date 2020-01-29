DALLAS — Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently leading as the Democratic party nominee in the Lone Star State, according to the 2020 Texas Lyceum poll results that were released Wednesday.

But the poll results show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders polled closest to President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2020 general election.

Texas Lyceum is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, statewide organization, which conducts polls on an annual basis. The poll carries a marginal error of +/- 4.89 percentage points.

2020 general election

Data shows Biden leading Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 28% to 26% in the Democratic presidential primary race.

When participants were asked about a hypothetical 2020 general election match-up, Sanders polled closest to Trump, 50% to 47%.

Election Day is less than nine months away and poll results showed Trump holding a lead of 4 to 8 percentage points over each potential Democratic nominee.

But when asked about whether Trump should be removed from office following his impeachment, Texans were split.

Data from the poll results show 44% of adults in Texas say the Senate should remove Trump from office. However, 45% percent of Texans disagree.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 10-19, 2020, which was before the U.S. Senate trial had started, according to Lyceum.

Trump's job performance

Fifty-two percent of Texans disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while 47% approved, according to poll results.

According to the results, 89% of Republicans believe Trump is doing a good job while in office, compared to the 85% of Democrats who say he’s doing a poor job.

Sixty percent of independents agreed that Trump hasn’t done a good job while in office, while 37% approved.

Age and race were also contributing factors when it came to rating Trump’s job performance, according to poll results.

According to Lyceum, Texans younger than 30 years old showed the highest disapproval of the president’s job performance.

Residents between ages 30 and 44 were nearly split, 49% approved while 51% did not. Texans older than 65 showed a higher approval rating, 56% to 42%.

When it comes to race and ethnicity poll results showed the following:

White/Caucasians in Texas: 62% approved, 38% disapproved

Hispanics in Texas: 61% disapproved, 36% approves

African Americans in Texas: 76% disapproved, 21% approved

U.S. Senate primary

Poll results showed there was not a clear leader for which Democratic nominee will take on incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. None of the 12 candidates Democratic Primary candidates received more than 11% of the vote in the survey, results show.

Air Force Veteran and 2018 congressional candidate M.J. Hegar is polling ahead the rest of the candidates with 11 points.

Economy

The number of Texans who believe the state’s economy is better than it was last year increased. According to the poll results, 49% of residents agree that that economy has improved, compared to 45% last year.

