ARLINGTON, Texas — Video footage captured an emotional ceremony that honored a veteran who died Thursday.

Sgt. Melvin Ray Cook of Grand Prairie died at the age of 97 of congestive heart failure. He was a U.S. Army Ranger and Pearl Harbor survivor in World War II.

Staff at Arlington Memorial Hospital lined the hallway as his flag-draped casket was taken from the hospital to a funeral home.

His family says they were touched by the honor.

Cook's granddaughter said he was a man who never wanted any accolades for his service and refused to do interviews about his time in WWII.

Sgt. Melvin Ray Cook

Cook family

Cook's granddaughter shared a video of the tribute on Facebook. With it, she wrote the following message:

"Grandpa got to go be with Grandma, our dad, Gage, and all of his family members and loved ones from years past today. Sgt. Melvin Ray Cook, U.S. Army Ranger, Pearl Harbor. 8/13/22 - 12/5/19. Here was his salute today. ❤️ It’s been an honor being his granddaughter."

