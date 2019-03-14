DALLAS — A man was robbed and fatally shot after parking at his northeast Dallas apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. at an apartment complex at 12111 Audelia Road.

The victim, who was also an employee at the complex, had pulled into his parking spot when he was approached by two men, who demanded his property, according to a police news release.

A struggle ensued, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspects fled and remained at large on Thursday evening.

More information about the case wasn't released.