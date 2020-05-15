YMCA Fort Worth announces it will reopen facilities in 3-phase plan

Officials say additional reopening plans are being made for youth sports and day camps.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth has announced it will reopen its facilities after closing in March because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Officials say the reopening will occur in phases and that they look forward to welcoming back members at 25% capacity.

Employees are advised to wear face masks and Y members are encouraged to do the same, officials say. Members are also asked to limit their visits to 60-minutes and practice social distancing.

Phase I begins Friday, May 22, in which Hood County YMCA will be the first location to reopen. Below is a breakdown of the other two phases:

Phase 2: Monday, June 1:

Airport Area YMCA

Amon G. Carter, Jr. Downtown YMCA

Benbrook Community YMCA

Joshua YMCA

Northpark YMCA

Northwest YMCA

Ryan Family YMCA

William M. McDonald YMCA

Phase 3: To be determined:

Eastside YMCA

YMCA Camp Carter

Summer programs including Day Camp

There will be limited facility hours to allow enough time for cleaning and limited access to certain equipment and areas. Locker rooms will remain closed.

Residents will be allowed to visit indoor and outdoor pools with limited activities. All Y members will have access to any YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth facility during the reopening phases.

For members that are unable to visit in person, virtual classes will continue to be offered.

Officials say additional reopening plans are being made for youth sports, day camps, and more. Those updates will be posted online.

"Exercise is key to a healthy mind and body. Physical activity is a natural anti-anxiety treatment and helps to boost our immune systems," says Jacklin Sotello, Associate Vice President of Membership Experience & Healthy Living.