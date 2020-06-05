Wellness Wednesday: How to keep your kids active and occupied

"You don't have to be fancy about this," mom and fitness trainer Suzanne Barker said. "Just get some stuff out of your garage, get outside and come up with a game."

It's nearly summer, and some children who are used to being at soccer practice and swim team are now stuck at home staring at screens.

"It's tough times," said mom Suzanne Barker, who is also a fitness trainer. "These kids are going through tough times too, so whenever you can all unplug...do it."

Barker created an obstacle course for her kids' P.E. time as a way to offer them exercise and time outdoors. She posted it to Facebook, and other parents are loving it.

"You don't have to be fancy about this," Barker said. "You don't have to be a trainer. Just get some stuff out of your garage, get outside and come up with a game."

Barker used hula hoops, cones and pingpong balls for her kids' obstacle course.

"Maybe you can go through the kids' toys... see how you can re-purpose those things," Barker suggested.

She writes out the drills on a dry-erase board so the instructions are easy to follow. And her kids, ages 10 and 12, use a little sibling rivalry and competition to bring life to the activity.

"Endorphins...number one," Barker said, citing the benefits of keeping her children engaged and active. "I feel like just for those few minutes when I engage it's so worth it to see those returns. So even if you just have five or 10 minutes, I think it pays off."

A win-win for them and for you.