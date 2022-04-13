Woman steals decorated skeleton from Texas library, police asking for help identifying her

According to a Facebook post from the Haltom City Police Department's page, a woman in an orange shirt allegedly walked into the library and stole the skeleton.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — North Texas investigators are asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a skeleton out of a public library, according to the Haltom City Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from Wednesday on the department's page, a woman in an orange shirt allegedly walked into the Haltom City public library and stole a decorative skeleton on Monday, April 4.

The day after it was taken, the library put out its own Facebook post in hopes of getting its skeleton back, saying:

"Our beloved Boney Stark has gone missing. It is a sad, sad day here at the library. If anyone has any information as to their whereabouts, please let us know. We simply want them returned to their rightful place on the bench."

Diggin up booooooones, we're diggin up boooooones. Taking things that are better left alooooooone. We'll resurrect some... Posted by Haltom City Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Haltom City Police said in its post that they would like to talk to the woman shown in the photo with the skeleton, saying in part in the Facebook post:

"Maybe more importantly we'd like to know 'why' someone might decide to take it?? What sort of decor do you have that a skeleton in a Tinkerbell costume just 'completes the ambiance?' Do you have other skeletons that needed company? Are those skeletons real...cause that would be a weird twist."

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo to email the library at library@haltomcitytx.com.

The department finished its Facebook post with its final request: