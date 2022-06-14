Woman killed after being struck by 18-wheeler in Dallas, officials say

Streets were closed at about 12:30 Tuesday morning. The pedestrian was given CPR, but the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department confirmed that she died at the scene.

DALLAS — A woman has died after she was hit by an 18-wheeler early Tuesday morning in Dallas, officials said.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Simpson Stuart Road.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue told WFAA that units were assigned to the accident at 12:47 a.m. That was after people called 911 about appeared to be a woman hit by a truck.

Officials at the scene said first responders performed CPR on the woman. She was eventually pronounced dead, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The woman has not been identified.