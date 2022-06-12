MISSING: Elderly man last seen days ago in White Rock Hills area

Dallas police say 91-year-old Don Edwin Watson hasn't been seen since he was driving Sunday evening. They say he "may be in need of assistance."

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help find a missing 91-year-old man that was last seen Sunday evening.

According to Dallas police, the last time anyone saw Mr. Don Edwin Watson was on Pinebluff Drive near Ferguson Road. That was at about 7 p.m. on June 12.

Mr. Watson is 91-year-old white man that stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has brown eyes, grey hair and weighs about 140 pounds.

Before he went missing, he was seen driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the Texas license plate CZ2W653.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Don Edwin Watson pictured below. On 6/12/22, at about 7:00 PM, Mr. Watson was last seen in the 2400 Block of Pinebluff Dr. He left the area last seen driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, TX license plate CZ2W653. pic.twitter.com/FxIF9tYIo1 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 14, 2022