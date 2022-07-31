x
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder, according to police.
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. 

Police said officers found a woman lying in the street with "deep cuts to her neck and chest." She was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The woman has not yet been identified.

According to police, an investigation brought them about a mile southeast to the 9000 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway, where police identified a suspect.

Police said officers were requested to pull over the vehicle of 22-year-old Andre Woods Jr. Before officers could conduct the stop, Woods wrecked his vehicle on 1st Avenue, according to police.

Woods was transported to a hospital and then arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Further details on the woman's death and the arrest were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

