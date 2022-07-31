Motorcyclist shot by another driver on SH 199 in Azle, police say

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

AZLE, Texas — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after he was shot by another driver on a highway in Azle, police said.

In a news release, Azle police said officers and the fire department responded to a major accident call in the 1400 block of State Highway 199. Officers found the victim lying on the roadway with injuries.

According to police, the man was riding a motorcycle on the highway when he was shot by another motorist. Further details were not immediately released.