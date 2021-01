Firefighters were able to rescue the woman, officials said.

A woman is in critical condition after she was rescued by crews during a fire Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said.

Crews responded around 7:20 a.m. to the fire at a residential structure on the 900 block of Winnie Street, according to officials.

The fire was under control by about 7:45 a.m., officials said.

Fire is under control. Crews have rescued one adult female in critical condition. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) January 6, 2021