The suspects have not been found, police said.

A girl was not injured after two people tried to kidnap her Tuesday night in Fort Worth, police said.

The girl told police that around 10 p.m. she was pulled into an apartment near the 2400 block of Pathway Drive by the two people, according to officials.

The girl was able to get away from the suspects and run to her home, police said.

The suspects have not been found, though, police said.