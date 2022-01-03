Woman and child killed in crash that shuts down I-20 in Mesquite, police say

Police said the woman's vehicle broke down and was hit by an 18-wheeler.

MESQUITE, Texas — A woman and a young child were killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Mesquite late Monday, police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on westbound I-20 on a bridge near Farm Road 741 in east Mesquite.

Police said the woman's vehicle broke down and was hit by an 18-wheeler. The woman and the young child survived the initial hit and got out of their vehicle. They were then struck by another vehicle.

Police said the woman and the child died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

More information about the crash has not been released.