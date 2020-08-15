Woman, 4 children in car wreck after fleeing domestic violence incident, police say

A 7-year-old child is in critical condition on life support after being ejected from the car. A 10-year-old was seriously injured, police said.

A woman who was fleeing a domestic violence incident in Grand Prairie early Saturday lost control of her vehicle in Dallas and two children in the car were ejected.

A 7-year-old is in critical condition on life support after the crash, police said. A 10-year-old is in serious condition but is stable.

Officials said the woman was the victim of a domestic violence incident around 1:52 a.m. in Grand Prairie. She was trying to flee the abuser when she lost control of her car in the 4600 block of Jefferson Avenue, police said.

There were four children and a man in the vehicle with her, police said.