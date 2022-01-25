Take a behind-the-scenes look at the state-of-the-art WFAA broadcast studio that will make its debut on Feb. 1

Our new Young Street studio will make its bow during the 6 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, February 1. But our reporters have a sneak peek to share with audiences now.

DALLAS — After 15 years at Victory Park, WFAA's newscasts are returning home to our headquarters on Young Street in Downtown Dallas.

Over the past few months, the space traditionally known as "Studio C" within our home offices has been renovated into the most innovative and visually striking multimedia studio in the market -- and, at an estimated cost of $850,000, it better be.

When the new set debuts during our 6 p.m. broadcast on Tuesday, Feb. 1, every WFAA franchise you've come to know and love -- Daybreak, Good Morning Texas, our weather forecasts, our sports reports and our daily midday, evening and 10 o'clock news broadcasts -- will enjoy refreshed, new looks that take advantage of the extremely flexible, bi-level space.

The main anchor desk will likely be the first area audiences will see in a newscast. Its surrounding by a large LED back wall and a multi-position desk to give viewers a familiar, yet fresh take on local news presentation.

But the new look doesn’t stop there.

Pete Delkus and the WFAA Weather team will utilize a state-of-the-art area of their own that's been jam-packed with all the technology our meteorologists need to keep you and your family safe in the event of severe weather.

There's a loft space, too, as well as a dedicated desk just for our Daybreak morning show team. Meanwhile, high-resolution LED screen walls and dynamic lighting installations line nearly every available inch of wall surface throughout the space.

All combined, these elements around the facility will shape the look and feel for a new era of WFAA programming.

And, as the video at the top of this article showcases, you can bet our team is excited to share the space with you -- even now, before the space makes its formal debut in just a few days' time.