West Wall Street pop-up debuts in Deep Ellum this weekend

A group of Black women-owned businesses will showcase their products and services at a weekend pop-up event in partnership with Deep Ellum Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — The streets will be buzzing with energy in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas this weekend. Some local women will be setting the creative tone.

Among them are artists like Brandy Michele Adams and Jenny Lane. They’re busy creating a women’s empowerment mural near Elm and Malcolm X Boulevard, in one of Deep Ellum’s rideshare flow zones.

“To see a female presence really take share in a space that people will be walking over every day… it’s a thrilling time,” said Adams.

One block away, you’ll find Black women entrepreneurs selling a variety of goods and services in a pop-up shop at 2823 Main Street.

“We wanted to do something to support Black-owned businesses,” said Abeni Jewel Haynes, founder of West Wall Street.

West Wall Street was created for Friendship West Baptist Church as a nod to history. The initiative recognizes the impact of the once-thriving business area in Tulsa, Oklahoma known as Black Wall Street.

“It’s a good opportunity to, in a sense, give back to a community that has been marginalized a lot of the time. Also, it’s also just good to support small business,” said Haynes.

A partnership with the Deep Ellum Foundation is helping to bring the entrepreneurs to Dallas’ busy entertainment district for the weekend.

“Most of the vendors here are female-owned. We would love for you to come out and see what we have to offer and support us,” said jeweler Frances Webb.

You can find everything from clothing, accessories, hair and skin care products, childrens books, tasty treats, realtors, financial services, tutoring programs and more.

“This is a great opportunity for us to advance our summer camps,” said business owner Nikki James.