Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Drop the puck, love yourself, get spooked and so much more!

This weekend has got something for everyone -- from a Justin Bieber concert at the American Airlines Center to a spooky fright fest at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport.

DALLAS — We've made it to the weekend, y'all!

Whether you're trying to catch some of a handful of major sporting events or instead looking for some spooky frightmares, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that you and yours are sure to enjoy.

Let's get into it.

Friday

The Dallas Stars have clinched the NHL Playoffs despite a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes this week. On Friday, you'll get one last opportunity to see the Stars drop the puck at center ice before the playoffs start and those ticket prices get more expensive!

If you want to check out the final Dallas Stars home game of the regular season, you can check out tickets here.

Plus:

Saturday

It's a weekend full of scares, spooks and screenings! From April 29 to May 1, Texas Frightmare Weekend will be taking over the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport.

The 2022 event promises to send fans to horror heaven with the most cast reunions they've ever had! First, there will be cast reunions for 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors', 'The Monster Squad', 'Scream' and more. There will also be more than 20 panels and Q&As featuring horror legends including Lance Henriksen, Bill Moseley, Julian Sands, Tom Savini, Carl Weathers and many more!

Tickets for Texas Frightmare Weekend can be purchased online here.

Plus:

Sunday

OK, Belie-bers, it's your time to shine! That's right, y'all: Justin Bieber is coming to Dallas. It's sure to be a packed night at the AAC on Sunday, but you can still get a ticket! Just expect to pay at least $200. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and Bieber is expected to take the stage by 7:30 p.m.