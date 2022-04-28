Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Drop the puck, love yourself, get spooked and so much more!

DALLAS — We've made it to the weekend, y'all!
Whether you're trying to catch some of a handful of major sporting events or instead looking for some spooky frightmares, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that you and yours are sure to enjoy.
Let's get into it.
Friday
The Dallas Stars have clinched the NHL Playoffs despite a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes this week. On Friday, you'll get one last opportunity to see the Stars drop the puck at center ice before the playoffs start and those ticket prices get more expensive!
If you want to check out the final Dallas Stars home game of the regular season, you can check out tickets here.
Plus:
- Hot Chip at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Mike Epps at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- State of the Arts: Lifting Every Voice: Making History -- And Healing at Piano Pavilion (Fort Worth)
- 4th Annual Beer, Bugs & BBQ Bash at River Ranch Stockyards (Fort Worth)
- Jon Stringer at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (Fort Worth)
- Smoove Funk at Harvest House (Denton)
- Adult Night at Legoland Discovery Center (Grapevine)
Saturday
It's a weekend full of scares, spooks and screenings! From April 29 to May 1, Texas Frightmare Weekend will be taking over the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport.
The 2022 event promises to send fans to horror heaven with the most cast reunions they've ever had! First, there will be cast reunions for 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors', 'The Monster Squad', 'Scream' and more. There will also be more than 20 panels and Q&As featuring horror legends including Lance Henriksen, Bill Moseley, Julian Sands, Tom Savini, Carl Weathers and many more!
Tickets for Texas Frightmare Weekend can be purchased online here.
Plus:
- The Pancakes & Booze Art Show at Deep Ellum Art Co. (Dallas)
- Pup Crawl at Community Beer Co. (Dallas)
- Tay Money at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas)
- James Arthur with Nina Nesbitt at House of Blues (Dallas)
- 2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K at the Ford Center at The Star (Frisco)
- Frisco Fair at 9215 John W. Elliot Drive (Frisco)
- Frisco Fighters vs Arizona Rattlers at the Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Frisco Uncorked at Frisco Square (Frisco)
- Le Freak - The Greatest Disco Band in the World at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Yoga in the Beer Garden at Siren Rock Brewing Company (Rockwall)
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate Smokedown at Panther Island Pavilion (Fort Worth)
- Cowtown Crawfish Fest at Wild Acre Live (Fort Worth)
- Hops and Props Beerfest at Fort Worth Aviation Museum (Fort Worth)
- The Okee Dokee Brothers at Coppell Arts Center (Coppell)
- Link & Drink DayParty at Live Wick's (Arlington)
Sunday
OK, Belie-bers, it's your time to shine! That's right, y'all: Justin Bieber is coming to Dallas. It's sure to be a packed night at the AAC on Sunday, but you can still get a ticket! Just expect to pay at least $200. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and Bieber is expected to take the stage by 7:30 p.m.
Plus: