The planet-warming effects behind oil production in West Texas

Over a 100-year period, the EPA says, methane's impact on climate change can be 25-times greater than carbon dioxide's.

A lot of that methane comes from West Texas. So, we went there to find out how bad the problem is and what are some of the solutions.

There are many ways that Texas leads the country--one of them is how much methane we release into the atmosphere, a invisible heat-trapping gas that's still managing to catch eyes.

Orphan Wells :

When it comes to gases that trap in the sun's heat, carbon dioxide is the biggie. Our cars and power plants release massive amounts of it. While we emit far less methane, it is far more effective at trapping heat. Over a 100-year period, the EPA says, methane's impact on climate change can be 25-times greater than carbon dioxide's.

Schuyler Wight is a rancher in Imperial, about an hour south of Odessa. And he's got a problem on his land: old, leaky oil wells.

An orphan well is an old well that needs to be plugged to keep oil, methane and other gases from coming to the surface but there's no longer an owner on record to take responsibility. Schuyler estimates, on his property, there are 100 orphan wells.

The worst one on his property is bubbling up oil with a heavy stink of gas.

“It's killing everything around here and it's poison,” he said. “I mean, would you want to eat beef that comes from cattle and drink this, crap like that? That's how I make my living,” Schuyler added.

There’s another major orphan well problem on a neighboring ranch. It’s bubbling up with so much underground water a new lake has formed. But not the kind of lake you'd ever want to swim in. Air and water samples found some gases here at potentially lethal levels.

How bad is the problem? A study from McGill University suggests abandoned oil and gas wells may be a Top 10 source of methane emissions in the U.S.

“Why is it that I have to spend my time and money and energy plugging your wells?” Schuyler recently said when speaking at the public meeting of the Texas Railroad Commission.

When no operator can be found, plugging orphan wells is the responsibility of the Texas Railroad Commission. The Commission is about to get $343 million dollars in federal infrastructure funds. The state’s inventory includes about 7,500 orphan wells and the Commission estimates the new funds will pay to address 5,000 of them.