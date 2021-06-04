Weather-related problems the main reason generators were knocked offline during Texas storms, ERCOT report says

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas found that 54% of the power outage was due to weather-related conditions like freezing lines and ice on wind turbines.

Weather-related problems is the main reason behind the inability of power generators to operate that left millions of Texans without electric power during the frigid storm from February 14 through 19, according to a preliminary report from the state’s power grid operator.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., known as ERCOT, found that 54% of the power outage was due to weather-related conditions like freezing lines and ice on wind turbines, and another 26% was due to equipment issues and fuel limitations.

ERCOT reported that the highest problem with the state’s power grid occurred at 8 a.m. on Feb. 16, when the amount of unavailable capacity was 51,173 MW.

The ERCOT report comes while deaths related to the winter storm has been revised from 111 fatalities, to up to 125, according to the Dept. of State Health Serves.

In the report, ERCOT gave the following breakdown for outages in Texas:

Weather related (this includes but is not limited to freezing equipment) – 54%

Fuel Limitations – 12%

Existing Outages – 15%

Equipment Issues 14%

Tranmission Loss – 2%

Frequency Related – 2%

Misc – 1%

In its report, ERCOT said it hoped to have a final report no later than August of this year.

ERCOT defined “equipment Issues” as problems due to “facility equipment failures or malfunctions not explicitly attributed to cold weather…”

“Frequency Related” issues were problems attributed to “automatic tripping” or automatic or manual tripping.”