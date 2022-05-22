Water main break repaired after flooding homes in Dallas, officials say

Authorities were first notified of the break by Saturday evening. A city official tells WFAA that the 16-inch break has been fixed as of Sunday morning.

DALLAS — City officials say a water main break has been fixed 12 hours after it was first reported.

Authorities first reported on the break at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Hollywood Avenue in the Oak Cliff area.

They say up to five homes were flooded as a result. A source living by the main break tells WFAA that there was water running down the streets and filling up neighbors' yards.

By 8:45 p.m., a representative for the City of Dallas told WFAA there were two crews fixing a 16-inch water main break. An official later said it was fixed by 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.