Nestlé baby formula shipment arrives in Indiana

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack greeted the arrival of the first shipment of formula from Switzerland by way of Ramstein Air Base.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The first shipment of infant formula from Europe, authorized by President Joe Biden to relieve a deepening U.S. shortage, arrived in Indiana Sunday morning aboard military aircraft.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Sunday that 78,000 pounds of formula landed aboard the transport just before 11 a.m. ET.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Indianapolis Sunday to greet the arrival of the first shipment of formula.

Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula are expected to arrive in the coming days.

While Biden initially requested that the Pentagon use commercially chartered aircraft to move the formula from Europe to the U.S., the White House said no commercial flights were available this weekend. Instead, U.S. Air Force planes will transport the initial batch of formula.

"Last night our squadron got a phone call saying that 136 skids of baby formula were going to come here in order to support a medical requirement back in the U.S.," said Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Taber at Ramstein AB Saturday. "Our team has gotten those pallets off of trucks that have come from places here in Europe, and they're going to be loaded on to C-17 aircraft, part of Air Mobility Command, in order to get them to a medical facility back in the United States."

First, the pallets will be stored in Nestlé's Plainfield warehouse before the formula is distributed. Sunday's shipment will be checked by FDA inspectors for dents and damages before the formula is distributed to babies with specific protein allergies.

Nestlé issued the following statement to13News about the effort:

"The partnership has enabled us to expedite the import of 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior and 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. This will add the equivalent of approximately 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of formula into the market for babies."

The three formulas are all hypoallergenic and for children with cow's milk protein allergy. The White House said these are a priority because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply.

BREAKING: Baby formula set to arrive in Indy this morning. 132 pallets will go to babies with prescriptions around the country. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/K8hPkveFLn — Gina Glaros (@ginaglaros) May 22, 2022

"We expect about 6,000 pounds of baby formula per pallet," said Taber. "We move cargo, we move passengers. This is special cargo because of the importance of getting medical baby formula to families that need it. But it is cargo for us, and it is part of what we do daily as part of the enroute system with Air Mobility Command."

“We’re proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of children and their parents and caregivers who are struggling to find formula right now due to the recent shortage," said Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider. "During the past few months, our teams at Nestlé Health Science, Gerber, and elsewhere throughout Nestlé have pulled out all stops to be part of the solution."

U.S. regulators and the manufacturer, Abbott, hope to have that Michigan plant reopened next week, but it will take about two months before product is ready for delivery. The Food and Drug Administration this week eased importation requirements for baby formula to try to ease the supply crunch, which has left store shelves bare of some brands and some retailers rationing supply for parents nervous about feeding their children.

The Senate approved a bill Thursday aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in a government assistance program that accounts for about half of all formula purchased in the United States.

The House passed the bill the day before, so it now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Participants in a program known as WIC get vouchers that are redeemed for specific foods to supplement their diets. The vouchers usually can only be used to purchase one brand of infant formula, which encourages the manufacturer to offer big discounts to secure a state's business.

The bill makes it possible in extenuating circumstances for the Department of Agriculture to waive certain requirements so that WIC participants can purchase whatever brand is available.

"Now, millions of parents will have an easier time finding the baby formula that they need," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the bill was passed.

Lawmakers are also considering boosting staffing at the Food and Drug Administration with a $28 million emergency spending bill. That legislation also passed the House this week, but faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.