RICHARDSON, Texas – A broken water transmission line in Richardson has caused a “critical” water shortage and mandated water conservation in six cities northeast of Dallas.

The City of Richardson has prohibited outdoor watering through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The North Texas Municipal Water District is asking residents in surrounding cities of Plano, Garland, Murphy, Sachse and Wylie to “curtail” outdoor watering during the same time period as an estimated 72-hour repair process is completed.

Water quality was not affected, according to the NTMWD. A limited water supply still coming to the area is expected to cover “essential” water use like bathing, drinking and cooking.

The water main break occurred Friday afternoon in the 4500 block of Crystal Mountain Drive in Richardson. The damage was done to a six-foot-wide pipeline that serves Richardson and surrounding cities.

Crews work to repair a large water main break in Richardson. The repair process caused a water shortage there and in surrounding cities.

City officials in Richardson want residents to spread the word about the water conservation effort and alert anyone they see watering their yard. Those who don’t comply with the water restrictions could be subject to a fine up to $2,000, the city says.

