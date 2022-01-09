Water and sewer line construction to help boost development in southern Dallas

The City of Dallas is breaking ground on a construction project near UNT-Dallas. Infrastructure for water and sewer mains is being added in the area.

DALLAS — Some neighbors hope a plan to improve infrastructure in an area of southern Dallas could lead to more opportunities for economic development.

City leaders, residents, and staff from the University of North Texas – Dallas gathered at a property on University Hills Boulevard, on Thursday, to break ground on a water and sewer line construction project.

Some people call the area around UNT-Dallas one that’s ready for change. However, growth around that busy university has been somewhat stifled.

“We are lacking infrastructure in the southern part of Dallas. You see that when a developer wants to come and build in the southern part of Dallas. The first thing they say is, I’ve got to pay for all of the infrastructure,” explained Councilman Tennell Atkins.

That is why the City of Dallas has been working to change things. It’s replacing the aging septic system with underground water and sewer lines.

Dallas Water Utilities will begin constructing about 3,500 feet of wastewater mains from West University Boulevard to North of Camp Wisdom in Phase One of the improvements.

“With us placing water and sewage in the ground, we are leveling the playing field,” said Texas Senator Royce of Dallas.

Lawmakers who’ve been asking the federal government for funds to help with the project believe the updates will attract more developers.

That could mean more neighbors and new possibilities around UNT-Dallas.

“People come and live because of schools, because of retail. Somebody has to take the lead of putting a grocery store in this neighborhood. And I think all of us are sick of excuses,” explained Bob Mong, President of UNT-Dallas.