3 people found dead inside townhome after apparent murder-suicide in Irving, police say

Updated at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday with additional information from Irving police.

Two women and a man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning in Irving, officials said during a news conference.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. near the 400 block of Renaissance Lane. Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a call from a woman who said she was concerned about her brother. Police have not confirmed if he is the suspect.

Irving police forced their way into the residence after hearing gunshots inside the home. When officers got inside the house, they found three people dead.

Officials said the investigation is in its beginning stages and they do not know the relationship between those who died.

At this time, police have not released the names of those involved in the incident.

During Tuesday's news conference, a spokesperson with Irving police said they have seen a rise in domestic issues during the pandemic.

"With the pandemic and people not being able to get out to their normal avenues of escape from their offenders, like school or work, that sometimes creates for hostile situations inside the homes."

Officials also asked the community to contact the police if they believe someone may be a victim of domestic violence.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.

Large police presence at The Delaware at Heritage Crossings in Irving. Neighbors say they heard numerous gunshots. Irving PD will have press conference with updates shortly #WFAA pic.twitter.com/g2JGPywUXt — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) October 20, 2020