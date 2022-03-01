Here's everything you should know about the May 7 election in North Texas
If you care about who's serving on your city council and who's making decisions for your school district, then you'll want to prepare before heading to the polls.
WFAA
Did you know there's an election May 7?
We won't blame you if it slipped off your radar. While the May 24 election will feature several high-profile runoffs, the May 7 slate is packed with municipal elections.
Also, two statewide propositions focus on changing how property taxes are collected in Texas.
Early voting started Monday, April 25, and will run through May 3, ahead of the May 7 election day. Check with your county elections website for your early voting polling location and hours.
While the full list of elections are numerous across North Texas, we've compiled a list of which cities and towns are on the ballot (spoiler alert: Almost all in North Texas have something at stake) and things you need to know if you're voting.
Click the links below for the full ballots in your county, or visit your city or school district's website.
Dallas County: Full election list
Cities with municipal elections (council, mayoral or city propositions) below.
- Addison
- Balch Springs
- Carrollton
- Cockrell Hill
- DeSoto
- Duncanville
- Farmers Branch
- Garland
- Grand Prairie
- Hutchins
- Irving
- Lancaster
- Lewisville
- Rowlett
- Sachse
- Wilmer
School districts with elections (board seats or propositions):
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
- Cedar Hill ISD
- Coppell ISD
- Dallas ISD
- DeSoto ISD
- Duncanville ISD
- Ferris ISD
- Garland ISD
- Grand Prairie ISD
- Highland Park ISD
- Irving ISD
- Lancaster ISD
- Richardson ISD
- Dallas College
Tarrant County: Full Election List
Cities with municipal elections (council, mayoral or city propositions):
- Arlington
- Azle
- Bedford
- Colleyville
- Dalworthington Gardens
- Euless
- Flower Mound
- Forest Hill
- Fort Worth
- Grand Prairie
- Haltom City
- Haslet
- Keller
- Kennedale
- Lake Worth
- Mansfield
- Pantego
- Richland Hills
- River Oaks
- Roanoke
- Saginaw
- Trophy Club
- Watauga
- Westlake
- Westworth Village
School districts with elections (board seats or propositions):
- Arlington ISD
- Azle ISD
- Birdville ISD
- Carroll ISD
- Crowley ISD
- Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
- Fort Worth ISD
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
- Keller ISD
- Lewisville ISD
- Mansfield ISD
- Northwest ISD
- White Settlement ISD
Collin County: Full Election List
Cities with municipal elections (council, mayoral or city propositions):
- Allen
- Carrollton
- Celina
- Farmersville
- Lavon
- Melissa
- Murphy
- Nevada
- Parker
- Prosper
- Sachse
School districts with elections (board seats or propositions):
- Allen ISD
- Celina ISD
- Community ISD
- Frisco ISD
- Lovejoy ISD
- Prosper ISD
- Rockwall ISD
- Trenton ISD
- Whitewright ISD
Denton County: Full Election List
Cities with municipal elections (council, mayoral or city propositions):
- Argyle
- Bartonville
- Carrollton
- Celina
- Copper Canyon
- Corinth
- Cross Roads
- Denton
- Double Oak
- Flower Mound
- Fort Worth
- Highland Village
- Justin
- Krum
- Lewisville
- Little Elm
- New Fairview
- Northlake
- Oak Point
- Pilot Point
- Ponder
- Prosper
- Roanoke
- Sanger
- Shady Shores
- Trophy Club
- Westlake
School districts with elections (board seats or propositions):
- Argyle ISD
- Aubrey ISD
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
- Celina ISD
- Denton ISD
- Era ISD
- Frisco ISD
- Krum ISD
- Lake Dallas ISD
- Lewisville ISD
- Little Elm ISD
- Northwest ISD
- Ponder ISD
- Prosper ISD
- Sanger ISD
Surrounding Counties: Find Your Ballot Here
Check the ballots for surrounding North Texas counties here:
Property Tax Vote: Statewide Propositions
All Texans have the opportunity to vote for or against two amendments to the Texas Constitution during the May 7 elections. Both are related to property taxes.
Here is how the State of Texas Proposition 1 will appear on voters' ballots:
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead."
And here is how Proposition 2 will appear:
"The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."
How To Vote: What You Need To Bring
Our friends at KVUE compiled this list of things you need to know, if you're voting in Texas.
Are you registered to vote?
The deadline to register to vote in the May 7 election was April 7. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in this election, you can check on the Secretary of State's website.
What to bring to a polling site to vote
To vote in person in Texas, you must present a valid photo ID. Below is a list of valid forms of identification:
- Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport
Here’s a list of what to bring if you do not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity
If you are unable to present a valid photo ID but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
How to request a mail-in ballot
To vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years old or older, sick or disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during the early voting period or confined in jail but otherwise eligible.
The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the May 7 election is Tuesday, April 26 (received, not postmarked). You may submit your application by mail, email (ebbm@traviscounty.gov), fax (512-854-3969) or in person.
Get To The Polls: How To Ride DART For Free
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced Tuesday it is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, May 7, 2022.
Officials said voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
DART said riders do not need proof of voter registration to get the free ride.