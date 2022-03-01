Here's everything you should know about the May 7 election in North Texas

If you care about who's serving on your city council and who's making decisions for your school district, then you'll want to prepare before heading to the polls.

What You Need To Bring

Click the links below for the full ballots in your county, or visit your city or school district's website.

While the full list of elections are numerous across North Texas, we've compiled a list of which cities and towns are on the ballot (spoiler alert: Almost all in North Texas have something at stake) and things you need to know if you're voting.

Early voting started Monday, April 25, and will run through May 3, ahead of the May 7 election day. Check with your county elections website for your early voting polling location and hours.

Also, two statewide propositions focus on changing how property taxes are collected in Texas.

We won't blame you if it slipped off your radar. While the May 24 election will feature several high-profile runoffs , the May 7 slate is packed with municipal elections.

Did you know there's an election May 7?

"The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."

And here is how Proposition 2 will appear:

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead."

Here is how the State of Texas Proposition 1 will appear on voters' ballots:

All Texans have the opportunity to vote for or against two amendments to the Texas Constitution during the May 7 elections. Both are related to property taxes.

Our friends at KVUE compiled this list of things you need to know, if you're voting in Texas.

Are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the May 7 election was April 7. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in this election, you can check on the Secretary of State's website.

What to bring to a polling site to vote

To vote in person in Texas, you must present a valid photo ID. Below is a list of valid forms of identification:

Texas drivers licenses issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card that contains the person's photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate that contains the person’s photograph

U.S. passport

Here’s a list of what to bring if you do not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID and “cannot reasonably obtain one”:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name, address, including voter’s voter registrations certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity

If you are unable to present a valid photo ID but can present one of the above forms of supporting ID, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

How to request a mail-in ballot

To vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years old or older, sick or disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during the early voting period or confined in jail but otherwise eligible.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the May 7 election is Tuesday, April 26 (received, not postmarked). You may submit your application by mail, email (ebbm@traviscounty.gov), fax (512-854-3969) or in person.