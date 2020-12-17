University Park police sergeant reported missing after duck hunting at Lake Tawakoni

Investigators said they were able to find Sgt. Robert Ramsey's boat drifting, but it's unclear how he ended up in the water.

A search is underway for a University Park police sergeant who was reported missing after going duck hunting at Lake Tawakoni.

The University Park Police Department said it made aware of Sgt. Robert Ramsey's disappearance around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Lake Tawakoni is about an hour away from Dallas.

Police officials said it appears that Ramsey was launching his boat at a public boat ramp.

Investigators said they were able to find Ramsey's boat drifting, but it's unclear how he ended up in the water.

Texas State Game Wardens and West Tawakoni police are still searching for Ramsey, according to authorities.