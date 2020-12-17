Gov. Abbott, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas

Abbott will be joined by the chief of Texas Division of Emergency Manager and the commissioner of State Health Services.

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to hold a news conference Thursday morning to give an update on vaccine distribution in Texas.

He will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt.

Texas received its first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and more than 220,000 doses were expected to be distributed to 110 health care facilities by week's end, state officials said Monday.

To see the number of vaccine doses distributed and administered in Texas, visit the state dashboard here.

The vaccine comes as the state continues grappling with high numbers of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

On Wednesday, the state reported 14,805 new confirmed cases, 252 additional deaths, and more than 9,400 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

An FDA expert panel is meeting Thursday to decide whether to recommend the Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization. It could be approved as soon as the end of the week, which would increase the number of vaccine doses distributed across the country.