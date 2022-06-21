Two new skyscrapers potentially coming to Dallas skyline

Dallas City Council members will vote on the two proposed buildings during their Wednesday meeting.

DALLAS — The Dallas skyline could be getting a bit bigger soon as the City Council will consider approving the construction of two new skyscrapers, one of which would become the tallest building in Dallas.

The first building, if approved, would be the tallest building downtown with 80 floors, taller than Bank of America Plaza by eight stories. It would be located on 11 acres at 2323 North Field St.

Approval of the building would include a tax abatement for Hunt Realty, exempting half of the taxes on the added value of the property for up to 10 years. Goldman Sachs, the building's tenant, would also be exempted 50% of the taxes on the added value to the new business for up to five years.

The second building, a 38-story-high mixed-use property, would occupy 1.7 acres on the southeast corner of South Akard Street and Canton Street in Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 11.

The Field Street building resolution includes multiple workforce initiative requirements, including creating work and internship programs with multiple local universities like Paul Quinn College, UNT-Dallas and Dallas College.

Under requirements for the mixed-use building, at least 20% of the property must be built to meet affordability requirements in the district, including various types of units like one-bedroom or two-bedroom.

The Field Street building also requires the tenant to create at least 5,000 jobs by the end of 2028 with an average base salary of $90,000.

Both resolutions also require the developer to make a "good faith effort" to meet the city's goal of 32% participation from minority/women-owned businesses for all construction costs.