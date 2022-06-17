$7.9 million will help build affordable housing community in southern Dallas

Dallas City Council recently approved $7.9M in federal funds for a planned affordable housing community. The Terrace at Southern Oaks Project will be in District 4.

DALLAS — A new affordable housing community is planned for development in Southern Dallas.

City Council members approved $7.9 million in federal funding for the Terrace at Southern Oaks project. The multi-family apartment complex is expected to be built on Southern Oaks Boulevard, just west of I-45 in council District 4.

“We have been waiting for a long time, especially in District 4, in the southern sector, to have good mixed income housing,” said councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.

District 4 includes parts of east and south Oak Cliff. Residents said development of new affordable housing options hasn’t always been so robust.

Arnold said she’s been working to help change that.

“It’s all about investment,” Arnold explained.

According to city documents, the Terrace at Southern Oaks project will be a 300-unit multi-family apartment complex. Upon completion, 270 of the 300 units will be available to rent to low-income residents earning 60% or below of the area’s median income.

“We continue to talk about equity and bringing quality to the neighborhood. And we believe that this is one of the projects that will definitely address that need,” Arnold added.

The council member believes focus on quality and accessible housing could help make District 4 and southern Dallas a thriving region, where access to retail options, jobs, community pride and quality of life are the norm.

Arnold says plans to make that a reality are also in the works.

“We are looking at several areas. Some along the Corinth corridor. They’re in some highly visible locations that will attract retail and I’m excited about that. We have some investments along the Lancaster corridor. And I’m extremely excited about what’s coming down the pipe within the next few months,” Arnold said.