Two North Texas congressmen part of delegation that visited with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

U.S. Reps. Keith Self and Jake Ellzey, who represent districts in North Texas, visited Kyiv on Tuesday.

KYIV, Ukraine — Two North Texas congressmen were part of a congressional delegation that visited with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday.

U.S. Reps. Keith Self, who represents much of Collin and Hunt counties, and Jake Ellzey, whose district covers parts of Ellis, Navarro and Hill counties, were among the group visiting the war-torn country. They were joined by Texas congressman Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In videos and photos tweeted by Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, the congressional delegation can be seen speaking with Zelenskyy about the support from the U.S. during the war with Russia.

"Thanks today for your coming. This is really important. We are thankful for the United States," Zelenskyy told the U.S. House representatives.

Thank you Chairman @RepMcCaul, Congressmen @DarrellIssa, @RepKeithSelf, @MaxMillerOH, @JakeEllzey for your visit to Kyiv, meeting with President @ZelenskyyUa, and for important signals of support to Ukraine, and our fight for Freedom! Together we win 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yVJtIQpKOU — Oksana Markarova (@OMarkarova) February 21, 2023

"The support was overwhelming, all nations. Of course, our Congress on both sides of the aisle. Very supportive of your efforts, and everything we can do to support you," McCaul told Zelenskyy.

The meeting with the Ukrainian president came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv as Ukraine approaches the one-year mark since Russia's invasion.

"One year later, Kyiv stands," Biden said in Kyiv after meeting with Zelenskyy. "And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you."

During the visit, Biden also announced an additional $500 million in defense aid to Ukraine.