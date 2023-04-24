Two neighboring cities oppose McKinney airport expansion bond, citing noise and traffic

"I get 50 to 100 calls during the course of a week," said Mayor Henry Lessner of Fairview. "We are the ones impacted by the noise and pollution..."

Example video title will go here for this video

MCKINNEY, Texas — On Monday night, McKinney Mayor George Fuller took questions from the public on the $200 million bond to expand the McKinney National Airport.

But he's not the only mayor taking questions as of late.

"I get 50 to 100 calls during the course of a week," said Fairview Mayor Henry Lessner. "We are the ones impacted by the noise and pollution generated by that airport."

Fairview is the closest city to the runway. Lessner took WFAA to the gated and retired community of Heritage Ranch, which sits along McKinney National's flight path.

Mayor Jim Olk of the city of Lucas is also a vocal opponent to an expansion of the airport. His city sits several miles from the runway and the city of McKinney.

"People trying to get from south of the airport to the airport from the north is going to be tremendous and it's going to go right through our neighborhoods," said Olk. "To me they're putting the cart before the horse. They should have done a study about what is the impact regionally."

Mayors Lessner and Olk said they've fielded calls over the last several weeks from residents concerned about noise and traffic. Both went to a bond meeting hosted by McKinney, where area mayors were invited to attend and learn more about the project.

Mayor Fuller of McKinney said people need to see the bigger picture. Fuller said it not only has an economic impact but answers transportation and mobility issues.

"The airport is an opportunity to have a transformative impact to the region," Fuller said to a group of residents who showed up to Monday's Q&A meeting. "The airport is going to expand... this is not a vote to decide if there are planes or no planes. Environmental impact studies have to be done, have been done, and approved by the FAA that make sure traffic is not an issue, air or ground, noise is not an issue."

McKinney voters will decide on the $200 million general issuance bond on the May 6 election. Another $100 hundred million is expected to come from McKinney's EDC and CDC.

Plans for the airport, at the onset, are slated to be four gates working 12 flights a day and serving 550,000 people a year.

Lessner and Olk said there's nothing personal about their opposition to the bond and airport expansion. The two have worked with the city of McKinney on other topics.

"We agree 99% of the time," said Lessner.

"I know that is being sold on the economic impact it will supposedly have in the region. I have seen the numbers and the studies and frankly I don't see this small passenger terminal having much of an impact at all. If a third regional passenger airport is needed, there is a better alternative up in Grayson County - the North Texas Regional Airport," read a letter from Lessner to the city of McKinney.

Fuller touts the potential economic impact of a regional airport to the area. He said it would have a $1 billion impact yearly.

WFAA presented the mayors' environmental concerns to Fuller. He said, "We're working with the FAA on amending the flight path where it will not be over Heritage Ranch and the communities being very vocal and have the concerns."

"I have been an outspoken advocate for passenger service. The economic impact is enormous, travel convenience is enhanced, new commercial and entertainment business relocations would be incentivized with a passenger service presence, and the resulting boost in tourism and consequent benefit to our shops, retail, hotels, etc., are all drivers for me," said Fuller in a social media message.

There's nothing personal here, just three leaders fighting for their constituents. Both the cities of Fairview and Lucas have sent letters to McKinney voicing opposition to the bond.

"This is our residents and this is their life," said Lessner.