Turkey giveaways: Multiple food distribution events begin Friday in North Texas

DALLAS — There are multiple events scheduled across North Texas to distribute food, including Thanksgiving food and turkeys, to families and individuals.

7 am - Fiesta Store Free Turkeys for FWISD Families

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, Witherite Law Group, Fiesta and Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center have partnered to provide 1,000 free turkeys to families facing food insecurity on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 a.m. at the Fiesta Store located at 4245 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105.

7 am - NTFB Church Food Box Pickup

Approximately 7.000 meals will be distributed through Dallas area churches. Nearly 100 churches will pick up boxes of holiday food at the North Texas Food Bank campus in Plano on Friday, Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to distribute the food independently before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in South Dallas on Saturday, November 20th from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be food for approximately 1,500 families at that public distribution.

9 am - Mansfield Church Food Distribution

This Friday, Nov. 19, and Monday, Nov. 22, expect delays in the 900 block of W. Broad Street from 9:00 a.m. - noon. Harvesting in Mansfield will be distributing Thanksgiving food items for families from the surrounding area.

Please note that if you are going to be in line to receive a food, you will need to have a voucher.

9 am - TAFB Mega Mobile Market

Turkey Giveaway Thanksgiving Distribution to be held at the Como Community Center at 4660 Horne Street in FW, 76107, 9 am-11 am on Friday, Nov. 19. Full, pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals will be provided by Hello Fresh.

9 am - Friendship-West Members Food Giveaway

Distribution for Friendship-West members will be Friday, Nov. 19. Food distribution will open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Friendship-West members who would like to request a Thanksgiving food box will need to register at www.faithformula.org.

10 am - Boys and Girls of Greater Dallas Meal Box Assembly

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas is teaming up with Baskets for Good for their 7th annual Thanksgiving basket delivery event. More than 400 families will receive a standard basket including non-perishable items, a gift card, and all of the trimmings for a Thanksgiving meal. Some families in dire need will receive a "mega basket" containing three meals/day for seven days.

When: 10 a.m., November 18: Prep and basket assembly

10 a.m., November 19: Basket assembly

10 a.m., November 20: Volunteers deliver meals

Where: Cedar Springs Boys & Girls Club, 4400 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219

10:30 am - Four Dallas Co HS Canned Food Drive

Students in Student Councils from Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster High Schools began the food drive on Nov. 1. Together, they will take what they've gathered to Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship's Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

Who: Students from Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville & Lancaster High Schools

What: Competition to raise most canned food items to donate to food pantry

When: Friday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

11 am - Meals of Thanks & Giving Distribution w/ Councilman Narvaez

Join Councilmember Omar Narvaez for Thanks&Giving, Drive-Thru, and pick up an uncooked turkey and fresh produce to make a meal of thanks and giving for your family.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd. No registration is required, first come first serve; while supplies last.

5 pm - Rangers Turkey Distribution at Youth Academy

Arlington, Texas— On Friday, Nov. 19, the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and nonprofit Buckner International will host the annual Thanksgiving turkey distribution for West Dallas families, with help from Kroger.

From 5-6 p.m., the Texas Rangers Youth Academy parking lot, adjacent to Johnny Oates Field, will be transformed into a Thanksgiving drive-thru.

Full-sized Turkeys, pies, and several Thanksgiving sides like yams, rolls, cranberry sauce and more, will be given to hundreds of preregistered families from the Rangers Youth Academy and Buckner International, which operates its Buckner Family Hope Center inside the academy.