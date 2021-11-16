Santa's Helpers Holiday Box Sweepstakes - The Boxes

WFAA's Santa's Helpers has been helping North Texas children have a very merry holiday for 52 years. Find out more about Santa's Helpers HERE and DONATE ONLINE, or at one of the Santa's Helpers drive-thru events.



This year, WFAA and North Texas businesses are offering you the chance to win one of these amazing holiday gift boxes. Check out the boxes below and then ENTER HERE (on Nov. 22) and don't forget to DONATE to Santa's Helpers.