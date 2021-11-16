Santa's Helpers Holiday Box Sweepstakes - The Boxes

WFAA's Santa's Helpers has been helping North Texas children have a very merry holiday for 52 years. Find out more about Santa's Helpers HERE and DONATE ONLINE, or at one of the Santa's Helpers drive-thru events.
This year, WFAA and North Texas businesses are offering you the chance to win one of these amazing holiday gift boxes. Check out the boxes below and then ENTER HERE (on Nov. 22) and don't forget to DONATE to Santa's Helpers.
KPost Roofing and Waterproofing
- 2 tickets to the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Game on Dec. 26, 2021.
- Seats are located in the Miller Lite Club Section.
- Includes a parking pass to Lot11
- Size XL Dallas Cowboys collared shirt and t-shirt
- $75 American Express gift card to be used for food and drink at the game
- KPost hat
- KPost stress ball
- Snowglobe
- Total Value: $2,000
Texas Ballet Theater
- 4 tickets to a TBT performance. The box also includes a signed pointe shoe from Company Dancer Alexandra Farber and branded goodies 2 cell phone pockets, 4 star-shaped stress balls, 4 lanyards
- Redeemable during the 21-22 season (cannot be used for box tier seating).
- Total value: $300
The Statler Dallas and Refined Hospitality Concepts
- A premium suite with complementary valet parking and $350 in dining credit for the RHC restaurants (Primo’s MX, Sfereco, Overeasy, Scout, Bourbon & Banter, Waterproof)
- Total value: $700
Galleria Dallas
- Holiday MAGIC from Galleria Dallas - $500 Galleria Gift Card VIP Package to Santaland/Snowday for a family of 4 (Value $350), 4 Skate passes ($60), $100 Gift card to Mi Cocina
- Two wine tumblers, galleria holiday ornament, plush dog
- Total Value: $1,100
CRO, Inc.
- Dine around at all of the local CRO, Inc. restaurant concepts: Breakfast for two at Luckys up to $50; Family dinner for four at El Chico up to $100; Lunch for two at Cantina Laredo up to $100; Happy Hour fun at Silver Fox for four up to $100; Dinner for two at III Forks up to $250. Lucky’s tote bag
- Total Value: $600
Jurassic World Exhibition
- 4 VIP tickets with lanyards, tumbler, two plush dinosaurs (baby Blue and blue raptor), various post cards, leather logo notebook, 3 exhibition programs, 4 sets of 8x10 prints (t-rex, indominus rex, gyrosphere, mosasaurus, mosasaurus poster)
- Total value: $835.75
Zubi’s
- ZUBI'S Stetson cowboy hats (2); ZUBI’s 8oz crema, ZUBI’s 8oz queso, ZUBI’s 8oz salsa and recipe book; Chilli mug; $100 ZUBI'S gift card certificate (does not expire, redeemable online),
- Total Value: $350
KidZania
- 20 child passes (age6-14), 5 adult passes (ages 15+), 5 packs of stickers, notebook, 2 pens, 2 plush dolls, one crossbody bag, one large wallet with lanyard, one wallet, one lanyard with clear pouch. Tickets valid thru December 31, 2022
- Total value: $910
AT&T Discovery District
- $100 gift card to Jaxon
- $100 gift card to Hawthorn
- $100 gift card to The Exchange Food Hall
- SWAG: AT&T Discovery District size large long sleeve athletic shirt, Space Jam cable organizer and water bottle and sports towel featuring bugs bunny, and WW84 size large short sleeve t-shirt, Friends stickers, two AT&T Discovery District pens, AT&T Discovery District touchfree key tag
- Total Value: $350
AT&T
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy A12 Phone
- K07 Selfie Stick Integrated Tripod
- SWAG: FirstNet backpack, Wonder Woman coffee mug, WW84 water bottle, AT&T water bottles, hand sanitizers, face masks, golf socks, size large AT&T t-shirt, AT&T hat, AT&T turn up the love enamel pins.
- Total value: more than $750
WFAA Delkus Delivers
- Delkus Delivers RTIC water bottle
- Delkus Delivers Beanie
- Delkus Delivers Flashlight
- Delkus Delivers Fleece blanket
- Delkus Delivers Portable solar powered phone charger
- WFAA Notebook
- Autographed Pete Delkus card
- Total Value: $300
Scheels
- $300 Scheels gift card
- Scheels water bottle
- Scheels socks
- Scheels Texas hat
- Scheels Texas XL t-shirt
- Scheels bandana
- Small Scheels bag
- Total Value: $400
Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Two ceramic NFM mugs
- Two NFM aprons
- Four NFM cork coasters
- Presto electric pressure cooker
- $200 NFM gift card
- $300 NFM gift card
- Total value: $600
HomeZone
- $500 gift card (expires July, 31 2022)
- Home Zone hat
- Two 13 oz candles
- Wall mounted bottle opener with Texas engraved
- Total value: $600
Kroger
- $300 gift card
- Total value: $300
Fuzzy's
- $50 Fuzzy’s gift card
- 5 Fuzzy’s Koozies
- Fuzzy’s dust 4oz
- Fuzzy’s socks
- Fuzzy’s Butt Burnin Hot Sauce 10 fl oz
- Two size large Fuzzy’s t-shirts
- One size medium Fuzzy’s tshirt
- Two Fuzzy’s hats
- Four Fuzzy’s holiday ornaments
- Total prize value: $200